Halloween night brings trick or treating, help to the needy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins, or at least kids dressed up as them, were all over town this Halloween night.

Many opted for the traditional trick or treating.

West Boulevard is a prime location in Rapid City for trick or treating, and creative and frightening decorations.

Heather Thompson has a house on West Boulevard, and looks forward to putting out her decorations and greeting trick or treaters, every year.

“I love Halloween, it’s my favorite holiday,” Thompson said. “We’ve been collecting these decorations for ten years now, and it’s grown to this.”

Many in the community also took to The Monument, where a new non-profit called ‘Ending the Silence,’ hosted a citywide Halloween carnival in the Rushmore Hall.

The group hopes to address the many issues that affect native youth in Rapid City.

Executive Director Brandon Ferguson welcomed businesses and community partners who helped put the family event on.

“Something has to change in Rapid City,” Ferguson said. “The only way it can change is if we work together. Progress is impossible without change.”

‘Ending the Silence’ took food donations to help feed needy member of the population upon entry.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.