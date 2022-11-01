Fed to discuss increasing interest rates

Federal Reserve building
Federal Reserve building(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:02 PM MDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Federal Open Market Committee is kicking off a two day meeting Tuesday, Nov 1, where officials will try to manage the worst inflation the U.S. has seen in decades.

The Federal Reserve has been expected to increase interest rates by three quarters of a point, which would be it’s fourth straight increase.

There has been recent speculation the increase could be only half a point. Those increases make it more expensive to borrow money for things like cars and homes, but there is concern continued increases could hurt the economy.

This comes as the Biden administration says a recent GDP report showed job growth, and a potential decrease in prices.

“Some slowing in the pace of inflation, which was also a welcome sign,” White House Council of Economic Advisors Member Jared Burnstein said. “Still too elevated no question. But some cracks in that wall, moving in the right direction.”

The actual rate hike would take place in December, but the Fed’s decision would likely impact markets immediately.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New restaurant in Rapid City
New restaurant in Baken Park adds to a one-stop mall
Many items from the Reva Catholic Church were stolen in October.
Rural South Dakota Catholic church vandalized
Snoop Dogg arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28,...
Snoop Dogg brings Holidaze of Blaze to Rapid City
Monday's Powerball drawing has a jackpot of over $1 billion.
Second highest Powerball jackpot in history
Firefighters fought a home fire in rural New Underwood Monday night.
New Underwood home damaged in fire

Latest News

FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting on a North Korean missile launch with file...
2 Koreas exchange missile launches near tense sea border
The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys...
2 arrested after kids found in home with dog feces, dirty diapers
The suspect faces state charges of attempted murder, burglary elder abuse and more. He also...
Alleged Pelosi attack suspect pleads not guilty to state charges
FILE - The warehouse at the Maricopa County Elections Department stores all the equipment and...
Judge orders armed group away from Arizona ballot drop boxes
The 74-year-old man told his son he was going out in the woods to check the game cameras but...
Game warden, K-9 find Maine man missing in the woods