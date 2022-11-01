Big changes coming to the forecast

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:38 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have a Red Flag Warning in effect now until 9pm tomorrow for most of our area. We also have a High Wind Warning in effect for parts of our area tonight and tomorrow. We could see wind gusts up to 55 mph tonight for Northeast Wyoming. By tomorrow afternoon, windy weather will spread into Western South Dakota with wind gusts up to 60 mph possible for parts of the area. Winds will calm down a bit tomorrow night, but then we’ll see more windy weather for Thursday. Temperatures tonight and tomorrow will remain mild. Lows tonight will be in the 50s for parts of our area and highs tomorrow will be in the 60s and 70s. By the time we get to Thursday, it will be much cooler with highs in the 30s for a lot of our area. We also will see some snow tomorrow night and Thursday. Snow will move into Northeast Wyoming tomorrow evening and impact the area throughout the night tomorrow and into Thursday morning. Western South Dakota won’t see a lot of snowfall. Total accumulation could be between 2-4 inches for Gillette and Sheridan, with over a foot possible in the upper elevations of the Big Horns. Temps will warm back up slightly by Saturday, but then we could see some rain and snow Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snoop Dogg arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28,...
Snoop Dogg brings Holidaze of Blaze to Rapid City
Palmer Gulch Wildfire is reportedly at 91 acres as of Monday, Oct. 31.
Firefighters continue to work Palmer Gulch Wildfire
An inflatable ghost outside one Rapid City home is part of a friendly competition among...
Rapid City family goes all out for Halloween
Not much for Rapid City
Snow for tonight through Monday
A wildfire is burning Saturday afternoon in the Black Elk Wilderness, southeast of Hill City.
Palmer Gulch wildfire continues to burn in the Black Elk Wilderness

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Unseasonably warm today; much colder Thursday
Some snow is possible on Thursday
More nice weather the next two days
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Very Mild Halloween this Year!
Conditions will remain dry sunny and mild as we finish out the weekend.
Perfect weather is in store for the rest of the weekend and Halloween