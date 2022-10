RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It is a rapper’s holiday extravaganza when Snoop Dogg and others perform at the Summit Arena (Monument) Dec. 20.

Besides Snoop Dogg, The Holidaze of Blaze show includes performances by T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins and Justin Champagne.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 4, starting at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.