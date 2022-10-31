Second highest Powerball jackpot in history

Monday's Powerball drawing has a jackpot of over $1 billion.
Monday's Powerball drawing has a jackpot of over $1 billion.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:30 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Powerball Jackpot stands at a whopping $1 billion. It is only the second time in Powerball’s history that the jackpot has escalated this high.

The drawing is tonight. The winner will have the choice to take a cash payment of just under $500 million upfront or the whole billion in the form of 30 payments spread out for over 29 years.

The record-setting jackpot was more than $1.5 billion in January 2016.

