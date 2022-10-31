SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Tina Mulally

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) - Tina Mulally is running for re-election in District 35. District 35 includes a portion of western Rapid City, and extends eastward to include the community of Box Elder. Mulally, an incumbent, is running alongside fellow Republican incumbent Tony Randolph. There are two Democrats in the race, Pat Cromwell and David Hubbard.

Tina Mulally is the current State Representative for South Dakota House District 35. She is running for re-election in 2022. (Submitted)

1. Who are you? Tell us about yourself in 100 words or less.

I am a wife, a mother, a God-fearing, pistol packing, red blooded American farm girl, who believes the United States of America is an exceptional country because of her Constitution and South Dakota is the best state to live in because of her people. I still believe that SD is one of the few spots left in America that resembles that “shining city on a hill” and the American Dream is still alive. I believe in honest and limited government where the citizen have a voice in how they are governed.

2. What prompted you to run for re-election?

I believe I was called to serve and that my service is still valuable to the citizens of my district.

3. What public policies are you passionate about? What would your policy priorities be in Pierre?

I am passionate about reducing spending and keeping as much money as possible in the hands of the taxpayers. I will also be addressing election issues such as voter rolls, campaign finance integrity and ballot tabulating machines.

4. Cutting the grocery tax has become central to this election cycle. Do you think that the legislature should cut the grocery tax next legislative session? Are there any taxes you would cut instead, or in addition to?

I serve on the Joint Appropriations Committee and we brought forth a bill to repeal the ½ cent sales tax implemented to offset internet sales and when that failed, Appropriations brought forth a bill to repeal the sales tax on food, that also failed. I would be in support of repealing both these taxes and to reduce spending so there are no new taxes added.

5. The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier in the year. South Dakota currently has a law that prevents abortion almost completely outright. Are there any exceptions you would like to see the legislature enact? What other laws would you like to see passed to support mothers and families?

I believe there are other alternatives. My daughter was raped at 14 and chose to give the baby up for adoption. Life is precious and needs to be protected.

6. Recreational marijuana is on the ballot in November. If it passes, would you commit to legalizing it?

If it passes it is already legal and I would honor the will of the citizens. However, IF it passes there should be restrictions and consequences for violating those restrictions.

7. What is the most important quality for an elected official to possess?

Honesty, standing for principals and following through with what you say you are going to do.

8. Who do you take inspiration from, and why?

The founding fathers of this great country. They showed respect for each other even though many did not agree, and they stood on principals believing a moral and just people could and should govern themselves.

State legislative candidates in contested districts this election season were emailed the same survey to complete for Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory News. With the exception of a quick spelling and grammar check, answers were not edited by the poster. Those who responded to the survey questions had their results posted.

