Saving the Planet One Wrapper at a Time

Recycling candy wrappers to prevent them from ending up in our landfill
By Juliana Alford
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:32 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

After Halloween you might recycle costumes, decorations, or leave your jack-o-lanterns for the critters to eat- but do you recycle your Halloween candy wrappers? Rapid City waste management is encouraging residents to recycle those candy wrappers instead of just throwing them in the trash.

By recycling your candy wrappers you are helping reduce our landfills, polluting our oceans, and keeping our Black Hills trash free. We went to Rapid City’s Solid Waste Operations to talk about how you can recycle your candy wrappers.

“There is a program we are participating in called trick or trash it’s super easy you can order it online, it will show up in the mail and were able to recycle any candy wrappers in there. Once the box is full or half full you’re able to send it back in, and they will give you a certificate with how many pounds of candy wrappers you recycled.” Ria Hannon, Solid Waste Education & Outreach Coordinator.

This is the 4th year of the Trick or Trash program and about 4 thousand boxes were incorporated this year in all 50 states.

You can find Trick or Trash collection boxes in the City Hall lobby, Main Street Square, and the Rapid City Landfill. These boxes will be available until November 4th.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

