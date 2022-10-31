Rapid City family goes all out for Halloween

An inflatable ghost outside one Rapid City home is part of a friendly competition among...
An inflatable ghost outside one Rapid City home is part of a friendly competition among neighbors.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:50 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With lights on the house and decorations adorning the yard and roof, it’s the most magical time of the year.

And while some may be thinking of Christmas, one Rapid City family goes all out for Halloween.

Holly Cava says her loyalty to Halloween was helped along since her own daughter became obsessed with the holiday at a young age. What started as a pumpkin on the windowsill has transformed into a whole Halloween-themed haunted house and yard.

“We started decorating last year, pretty majorly, here at the house. And my neighbor across the street, Mariah, is just amazing. So, she started her own little decorating competition type thing, she said that I inspired her,” said Cava.

Cava also celebrates big for Halloween because she has three birthdays to celebrate; her dad and two brothers.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wildfire is burning Saturday afternoon in the Black Elk Wilderness, southeast of Hill City.
Palmer Gulch wildfire continues to burn in the Black Elk Wilderness
Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case...
Sierra Brothers Found Guilty on all Charges
Not much for Rapid City
Snow for tonight through Monday
These booking photos released by the Westminster Police Department show suspects Michael...
4 kidnapped, including teen girl and baby, in California
Three men accused of beating another Pine Ridge man to death

Latest News

The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre at sunrise.
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Tina Mulally
Palmer Gulch Wildfire is reportedly at 91 acres as of Monday, Oct. 31.
Firefighters continue to work Palmer Gulch Wildfire
The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre at sunrise.
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Darren Friedel
The South Dakota State Capitol building in Pierre at sunrise.
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Bret Swanson