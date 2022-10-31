More nice weather the next two days

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures tonight and tomorrow will remain mild. Highs tomorrow will be even warmer with 70s expected for much of Western South Dakota. Wednesday is also looking nice, although it will be a bit windy. Wednesday night into Thursday is when we will see big changes. Highs temperatures on Thursday will only be in the 20s and 30s for a lot of our area and we could also see some snowfall. Early estimates show that Northeast Wyoming could receive 3-6 inches.

