Firefighters continue to work Palmer Gulch Wildfire

Palmer Gulch Wildfire is reportedly at 91 acres as of Monday, Oct. 31.
Palmer Gulch Wildfire is reportedly at 91 acres as of Monday, Oct. 31.(Forest Service)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:33 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Palmer Gulch Wildfire is 40 percent contained as of Monday morning. That’s according to the Great Plains Fire Information blog.

The fire (about three miles southeast of Hill City) is about 91 acres. The fire has burned in the valley along Palmer Creek Road and on the above timbered ridge. It is burning in heavy dead and downed fuels, creeping toward the Black Elk Wilderness. “Heavy smoke and snags continue to be a concern for firefighters,” the blog stated.

Palmer Creek Road is still reported closed; as are trail numbers 2, 3, 4, 8, 9N and 9S in the wilderness area.

As the week progresses, there is concern that the warm temperatures coupled with low humidity and increasing winds could cause problems in continuing to contain the wildfire. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for portions of southwestern and south central South Dakota from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

