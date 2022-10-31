Dakotans for Health to gather abortion rights petition signatures

Earlier this year, protestors from across the region gathered in Pierre for a two-day protest to make their opposition known to South Dakota's near total abortion ban.(Austin Goss DNN/KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:12 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The group that wants to put the abortion rights issue on the November 2024 ballot will begin gathering petition signatures Saturday.

Dakotans for Health hopes to gather 60,000 signatures to put a proposed Initiated Constitutional Amendment on the ballot that, if approved by voters, will override existing laws and regulations concerning abortions. It would codify Roe v. Wade in South Dakota.

“South Dakota has become the most restrictive state in the nation when it comes to reproductive freedom and people are angry,” Rick Weiland, co-founder of Dakotans for Health, said. “Voters feel strongly that this is a decision the people should make, not the politicians.”

Dakotans for Health in a release stated that the organization will have 300 volunteers circulating petitions.

