Dakotans for Health to gather abortion rights petition signatures

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The group that wants to put the abortion rights issue on the November 2024 ballot will begin gathering petition signatures Saturday.

Dakotans for Health hopes to gather 60,000 signatures to put a proposed Initiated Constitutional Amendment on the ballot that, if approved by voters, will override existing laws and regulations concerning abortions. It would codify Roe v. Wade in South Dakota.

“South Dakota has become the most restrictive state in the nation when it comes to reproductive freedom and people are angry,” Rick Weiland, co-founder of Dakotans for Health, said. “Voters feel strongly that this is a decision the people should make, not the politicians.”

Dakotans for Health in a release stated that the organization will have 300 volunteers circulating petitions.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.