Costumed kids and grown-ups race at Sock Hop

Hosted by Black Hills Running Club
Sock Hop Kids 1K
Sock Hop Kids 1K(Ben Burns)
By Ben Burns
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:53 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On the day before Halloween, kids and adults had the chance to show off their costumes before the big day as part of the Black Hills Running Club’s Sock Hop races. Ben Burns spoke to one of the organizers of the event to hear why they decided to give racers a scary-good time before the 31st.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wildfire is burning Saturday afternoon in the Black Elk Wilderness, southeast of Hill City.
Palmer Gulch wildfire continues to burn in the Black Elk Wilderness
Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case...
Sierra Brothers Found Guilty on all Charges
Three men accused of beating another Pine Ridge man to death
A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file...
N Korea fires missiles toward sea as US warns over nukes
Not much for Rapid City
Snow for tonight through Monday

Latest News

Rodeo 10-30
Young cowboys, cowgirls shine in Little Britches Rodeo
Rush 10-28
Rush lasso Mavericks in home-opening victory
BHSU 10-28
BHSU women’s hoops leaning on experience, leadership
WMC
Joe Birch talks to Jason D Williams on life of Jerry Lee Lewis