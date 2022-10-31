Community donates 12,400 pieces of candy for Knollwood Halloween Trunk or Treat

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:57 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After a call to action earlier this month, Rapid Citians donated thousands of pieces of Halloween candy for the ghosts and ghouls in one neighborhood.

Rapid City’s Human Relations Commission and Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors created a candy drive this year to support a Trunk or Treat in the Knollwood neighborhood.

After two weeks of donations, 12,400 pieces of candy and $350 were donated to make the event spooktacular.

The city received so many treats, staff said they were stuffed in every nook and cranny of LaFawn Janis, the City’s Human Relations Commission coordinator’s office.

“She had a big box outside of her office ... and it was overflowing with candy,” said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for the City of Rapid City. “Our city council members, the Pennington County Commissioners also got into the act and were bringing by bags of candy and so everybody was involved and people probably haven’t seen that amount of candy except for maybe walking the aisles of the grocery store.”

As a dad, Shoemaker laughed at the sugar rush coming for trick-or-treaters and wanted to remind kiddos to enjoy the sweets but to make sure to brush their teeth.

The Trunk or Treat event will be held tonight beginning at 6 p.m. in the Renewal MB Church parking lot at 30 Knollwood Drive.

