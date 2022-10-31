Armadillos Closes for the Season

Armadillos ice cream closes for season
Armadillos ice cream closes for season
By Juliana Alford
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:49 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

I scream, you scream, we all scream for Armadillos ice cream. Armadillos is a staple ice cream shop in Rapid City that has been around for 27 years. The shop is open from March 1st to October 31st. Once this place closes, we can officially say winter is approaching soon.

In addition to shakes and sundaes you can purchase food or even half gallons of their popular flavors. Orders are closed for this year, but for the future you can stock up on your favorite flavor for when the store is closed.

These armadillos are hard at work and ready to celebrate Halloween and closing for the season.

“We’ve got all our employees dressed up, were handing out candy to anyone that dresses up in line. Otherwise, we’re just serving up our great ice cream. Weve got our pumpkin flavor, we always close with our pumpkin ice cream and it’s amazing, so we’ve got that running today and we’ll be open till 9pm.” Austin Brummer, Owner of Armadillo Ice Cream and Food.

Although they may be closed for the winter this is when they spend their time testing flavors to put on the menu for next season.

The process takes a long time to put on the menu but Brummer said “they are looking for that perfect taste.”

