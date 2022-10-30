Perfect weather is in store for the rest of the weekend and Halloween

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

We will see decreasing cloud cover as we reach Sunday morning where we will remain dry and warm with highs in the 50s and 60s. For the forecast on Halloween during the day we will see highs in the mid 60s to possible 70s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. In the evening temperatures could range from the upper 30s to mid 40s with mostly clear skies.

Winds will pick up as we reach Tuesday. Conditions will remain dry with unseasonably warm temperatures which will increase the chances for red flag warnings to be issued. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday, sunny skies will stick around with increasing cloud cover as we reach the evening time hours. A weak system looks to make its way into the region during the overnight hours and bring the possibility for rain in lower elevations, and snow for the higher elevations in the northern Black Hills. Thursday we will see a chance for snow and rain with highs in the 40s.

By Friday temperatures turn more seasonable with highs in the 40s and 50s as we move into the weekend.

