Thune challenger speaks out on bringing down healthcare costs

Brian Bengs of Aberdeen, hoping to be South Dakota’s newest U.S. Senator would like to see...
Brian Bengs of Aberdeen, hoping to be South Dakota's newest U.S. Senator would like to see reforms on the nation's healthcare system, saying insurance costs and prescription drug prices are the highest in the world.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 5:58 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sen. John Thune’s Democratic challenger is making his case to voters in the homestretch of the election when in comes to healthcare costs.

Brian Bengs of Aberdeen, hoping to be South Dakota’s newest U.S. Senator would like to see reforms on the nation’s healthcare system, saying insurance costs and prescription drug prices are the highest in the world.

”Our healthcare is the most expensive in the world in terms of the per capita costs,” Bengs told Black Hills Fox News. “So, trying to get maximum healthcare at the most affordable price to the most people, that is one of the top priorities. Same with prescription drugs, to make them more affordable for everybody so they can get what they need and not have to go broke doing it.”

The latest poll from Emerson College shows that Thune has a more than thirty-point lead over Bengs.

Black Hills Fox News reached out to Thune’s campaign to ask about his position on the issue of healthcare, but never heard back.

