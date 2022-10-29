What is your go-to treat this Halloween?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With Halloween just days away, Rushmore Candy Company has everything from gummy candy, taffy, wine, and even chocolate pickles. This candy company is ready to meet everyone’s cravings.

According to candystore.com, South Dakota’s top candies are Jolly Ranchers, Starburst, and Candy Corn. We decided to do our own poll and as of Friday morning 81 people participated. Coming in our top 58% voted Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, 20% voted M&Ms and finally 15% voted Candy Corn.

We went to Rushmore Candy Company to see what a popular buy is at the store and if their top selling candy is the same as candystore.com report.

“We sell a lot of Jolly Ranchers, Starbursts, and candy corn. Candy corn has been crazy this month, its been selling pretty well.” Ty Trainor, general manager of Rushmore Candy Co.

While at Rushmore Candy Co we asked a couple of customers what their favorite treats were. They all had something sweet to say.

“My favorite all time candy is taffy. I went to do the taffy run here, but that’s my favorite candy,” Charlie Edmonds said.

“Probably cinnamon hot balls,” added Andy Kalnbach.

Another customer said “My favorite Halloween candy has always been Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.”

The National Retail Federation estimates shoppers will spend $3.1 billion on Halloween candy this year.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.