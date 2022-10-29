Palmer Gulch wildfire burning in the Black Elk Wilderness area

A wildfire is burning Saturday afternoon in the Black Elk Wilderness, southeast of Hill City.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A wildfire is burning in the Black Hills Saturday afternoon. The fire is about three miles southeast of Hill City in the Black Elk Wilderness near Palmer Gulch Trailhead.

The Palmer Gulch Fire was estimated to be about 15 acres, according to the Great Plains Interagency Dispatch Center at 3:12 p.m. It is burning in grass and timber.

Federal, state and local resources are on the fire, including five Forest Service engines, two state engines and a state bulldozer.

The cause of the fire is already under investigation.

