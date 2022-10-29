BHSU women’s hoops leaning on experience, leadership
Lost in first round of RMAC Tournament in 2021-22 season
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills State men’s basketball team may be getting all the attention after reaching the Final Four last season, but the Yellow Jackets women may be headed for a big year themselves. Ben Burns caught up with head coach Mark Nore to discuss what he expects out of his players this upcoming season.
