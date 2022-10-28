Warmer than Normal Temperatures Expected for Several Days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Above normal temperatures arrive today, and stick around through the middle of next. This includes Halloween on Monday, with highs expected to be in the middle 60s. It is possible we could see 70 degrees on Tuesday.

A large storm system, typical of November will move from the west coast to the plains late next week. Right now, it appears the core of the storm will miss us to the south, but we will see some impacts - lower temperatures and hopefully a little moisture. We’ll keep you updated!

