Upgrade skis while helping visually or mobility impaired

The ski swap is an annual fundraiser for Ski For Light.
By Kate Robinson
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:37 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If it’s time to upgrade your skis, snowboard, or other gear, this is the weekend to do it.

Starting at noon Saturday at the Monument Civic Center, you can pick up some gently used equipment and support a worthwhile cause.

Ski For Light is a non-profit organization providing opportunities for visually or mobility-impaired people to experience cross-country skiing.

This ski swap is the largest event in the region, with hundreds of skis, snowboards, boots, and clothing available.

The event is the group’s primary fundraiser, and they hope this year draws in larger crowds -- and larger donations -- than ever before.

”We use this funding every year to fund our primary winter sports event up in the Northern Hills. We have a large inventory of our own cross-country ski equipment for the visually impaired and we also maintain a large inventory of adaptive downhill equipment. So some of this funding goes to annual replacements and repair this equipment as well,” says group president Ray Bubb.

The ski swap begins Saturday and runs from noon to 3 p.m. You can drop off your skis starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

