Three men accused of beating another Pine Ridge man to death

Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:25 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Three Pine Ridge men have pleaded not guilty in the beating death of Robert Lynn Jumping Eagle.

Lance Wahokiza Red Cloud, 27; Vine Phillipe Hayes, 47; and Michael Red Cloud, 30; are accused of killing 45-year-old Jumping Eagle in November 2021.

They face the possibility of life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder – aiding and abetting.

