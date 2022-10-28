South Dakota ranks as one of the top states in voter power

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When it comes to voting in elections, people are often divided on whether their vote has an impact. Some states, like South Dakota, have greater voting power than others.

South Dakota has a small population of less than one million people and that may seem like an adverse thing when it comes to representation in Congress. But it some cases, it means the opposite. In states with a small number of voters, each individual voter often has more power to shape the government.

According to a WalletHub report, South Dakota ranks 5th in voting power, with voters feeling they have the most power in the senate and gubernatorial elections.

“This is where less is really more because there are less people in South Dakota, their votes are amplified because they are represented by the same about of people in the senate than very populated states. So that’s why people in South Dakota and states like South Dakota should feel very empowered by voting because their vote has just that more power,” said Jill Gonzalez, analyst for WalletHub.

South Dakota voters echo this sentiment, saying that voting in all elections, both major and minor, can affect change in their community.

“I feel like we have great power in South Dakota, it’s a pretty small state and you can get involved and your vote does count in this state,” said Carrie Cisle of Rapid City..

“Absolutely, people who don’t vote it’s like a vote for the other person. You can’t say you oppose the other person if you don’t vote,” said Gail Biernbaum, another South Dakota voter.

Additionally, some people feel it’s fair that all states are represented by two senators, regardless of population.

“I support what the Constitution abridgedly laid out and how our country is done. I don’t think it’s broken; I think we should go forward with how we have it now,” said Lisa Bennett.

“You have lots of people on the coast, you have lots of people in areas where there are lots of people and the people in the middle of the country need to have the same ability to vote and I think two people is correct,” said Cisle.

Election Day is Nov. 8; but people are already voting.

To view the WalletHub report click here.

