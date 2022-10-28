National Prescription Take-Back Day provides a way to remove unwanted prescription drugs from homes

Drop boxes scattered around Black Hills towns gives you the chance to get ride of old prescription drugs.(WHSV)
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:27 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -If you have leftover, unwanted prescription drugs, the Drug Enforcement Administration has a National Prescription Take-Back Day Saturday, Oct. 29. Unwanted medications can be disposed of without question in a secure medication drop box at participating locations like pharmacies in towns across the Black Hills.

DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill says, “Participating in the October 29th Take-Back Day event is something we can all do to help combat drug abuse.” Gill added “We encourage you to put Take-Back Day on your calendar if you have unwanted drugs. For those who already participate each year, thank you.”

For those who can not make it to a take-back site, DisposeRx packets are available for free from DSS and can be mailed directly to you. The DisposeRx packets contain an FDA-approved ingredient, that when mixed with water, chemically and physically neutralizes the medication so it can be safely thrown away at home. DisposeRx packets work with tablets, liquids, capsules, powders, and pills.

To find the closest take-back locations or to order DisposeRx packets, visit https://www.avoidopioidsd.com/take-action/safe-medication-disposal/

The South Dakota Department of Social Services, DSS, is also offering free medication lock boxes to help safely store medications. They can be ordered at https://www.avoidopioidsd.com/take-action/medication-lock-boxes/

