HealthWatch-Quick core workout

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A lot of people are pressed for time these days ... making getting in some exercise a challenge. But it turns out you don’t need a lot of time to make a difference. Nicole Craig from the Rapid City YMCA has some great ideas on how you can get in a quick workout in this week’s edition of HealthWatch.

" Hi. I’m Nicole Craig with HealthWatch. This month, we’re going to focus on our core, because without our core we would basically just be slouched around all day long. The first thing we’re going to do is some good old-fashioned sit ups. Find a nice comfortable spot on the floor, lower back down, heels can be down into the ground, hands behind the head or we can use them for momentum. And we’re going to sit up, reaching for the toes and back down. After a minute of those, we’re going to add in some knee twists. We’re going to come down and we’re going to twist toward one knee, release, other side. One minute of those, done. Next, we’re going to take it to dead bug. Arms are going to be over the head, knees are going to be over the hips. And we’re going to bring our bug alive as we extend one arm, one leg, all the way back and bring it right back to the start. Then we go right into bicycle. Hands behind the head, legs can be bent or legs can be all the way out. Then we’re going to get off our bikes, do side plank. Plant that elbow under the shoulder, one knee down, one leg extended. Lift and lower. If you want a little bit more of a challenge, bring the back leg out and lift and lower. Then we get to lie down one more time. We’re going to bring the legs all the way up, hands can be under the glutes for some extra support. And we’re going to lower the legs down as far as you would like and bring them back up. One minute of each of those exercises and you have an easy six minute core routine done. Nicole Craig with HealthWatch.”

