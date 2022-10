RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Fall bucket lists often include a bonfire, carving a pumpkin, and checking out a corn maze. The Spearfish Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze includes the best of both worlds: a scavenger hunt during the day and a haunted corn maze at night. Check out the interview above to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.