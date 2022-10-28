Friday Night Hike, October 27, Part 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite facing a difficult opponent in the Bon Homme Cavaliers, the top-seeded Wall Eagles survived their quarterfinal matchup on their home field. Plus, the Hot Springs Bison delivered another major statement win, shutting down Aberdeen Roncalli. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in a special Thursday night edition of the Friday Night Hike.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.