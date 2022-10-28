Friday Night Hike, October 27, Part 1

Wall advances to semifinals, Hot Springs surprises Aberdeen Roncalli
Wall Eagles
Wall Eagles(Ben Burns)
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:00 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite facing a difficult opponent in the Bon Homme Cavaliers, the top-seeded Wall Eagles survived their quarterfinal matchup on their home field. Plus, the Hot Springs Bison delivered another major statement win, shutting down Aberdeen Roncalli. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in a special Thursday night edition of the Friday Night Hike.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A real estate agent can help find starter homes, even in an active market.
Black Hills starter homes may not be out of reach
Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Not much for Rapid City
Snow for tonight through Monday
Police Lights
Multi-million-dollar theft ring targets Midwest meat packaging industry

Latest News

O'Gorman Knights
Friday Night Hike, October 27, Part 2
10-27 Wall live
Live interview with Wall head coach Lex Heathershaw
10-26 Stevens football
Stevens ready for playoff showdown with O’Gorman
10-26 Sturgis AOW
Reese Jacobs-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week