Closing arguments heard in 2019 kidnapping, sexual abuse case

Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case...
Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case involving a young woman on the Pine Ridge Reservation.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:58 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case involving a young woman on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

The events allegedly occurred back in July of 2019.

A 21 year old woman alleged that Jesse Sierra kidnapped her after visiting her at work in Rapid City.

Prosecutors say he then drove her to a house in Oglala, where he held her captive for several days, repeatedly beat and raped her, until she turned up with severe injuries to a hospital in Chadron, Nebraska.

Sierra is charged on several counts, ranging from kidnapping, to aggravated sexual abuse.

His brother Dustin, is also charged on counts of aiding and abetting, and interstate domestic violence.

Defense attorneys said in their closing arguments that Wolfe’s story doesn’t add up.

The prosecution pleaded with the jury to use common sense in regard to the evidence. and convict Jesse Sierra on all of the counts.

They also said Dustin could have put a stop to it. but chose not to.

The lawyer for Dustin Sierra said there’s no evidence to tie his client to the crimes.

The jury is now deliberating the case. and could soon have a verdict.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Multi-million-dollar theft ring targets Midwest meat packaging industry
Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City
A real estate agent can help find starter homes, even in an active market.
Black Hills starter homes may not be out of reach
Not much for Rapid City
Snow for tonight through Monday
Voting in an election gives people the power to shape their government.
South Dakota ranks as one of the top states in voter power

Latest News

Halloween is known for many things such as haunted houses, pumpkin carving, and of course...
What is your go-to treat this Halloween?
Rain and snow next Thursday
Nice weather will continue
Millions of people fled Ukraine to escape violence caused by the Russian invasion.
Rapid City organization works to bring Ukrainian refugees to Black Hills
Three men accused of beating another Pine Ridge man to death