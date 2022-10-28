Biodefense measures can help prepare for another pandemic

By Cyle Clark
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:10 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the midterm elections less than two weeks away, voters will cast their ballots on a wide array of candidates and issues, including congressional representation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has served as a reminder that the leaders we elect to Congress will play a large role in shaping how we prepare for and respond to future pandemics and other biological threats.

According to Homeland Security, a biological attack is defined as “the intentional release” of a disease or poisonous substances against humans, plants, or animals.

Aside from the obvious health hazards, these biological threats can impact economic growth, cause fear and sow social disruption, especially during election years.

Former South Dakota U.S. Senator Tom Daschle says that preparation is key, before tragedy strikes.

”Everyone needs to be very concerned about the threat of a real, serious incursion either from a natural cause like a pandemic or a terrorist threat like we’ve seen in the past. We lost over a million people due to the pandemic, were not prepared for the next one, we know without question there will be another attack of sometime either natural or man-made. We need to be ready,” said Daschle.

To view the White House’s new National Biodefense Strategy and Implementation Plan, click here.

