Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

A woman in Iowa came to police with the claim that her father, who died in 2013, murdered 50 to 70 people. (SOURCE: KETV)
By Jenn Sullivan
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:29 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURMAN, Iowa. (KETV) – AA woman in Iowa is claiming her late father was a serial killer who murdered dozens of people years ago.

The woman also told police where the victims’ bodies were allegedly buried.

Authorities in Fremont County are now investigating the validity of her story.

Police said Lucy Studey claims her father, Donald Studey, was a serial killer who murdered somewhere between 50 and 70 people. She also claimed she helped him dump bodies in a well on their former property.

The claims have prompted authorities to investigate.

“We are actively investigating this, and who wouldn’t?” Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope said.

Aistrope said cadaver dogs were brought in after the woman shared her story.

“Cadaver dogs looked around the area,” Aistrope said. “I’m not going to say it was near the well, but they did indicate something.”

Authorities said no bodies or bones were immediately found.

Donald Studey died in 2013. An older sibling of Lucy Studey denies the claims, but authorities are still pursuing the leads with the help of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Copyright 2022 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City
A real estate agent can help find starter homes, even in an active market.
Black Hills starter homes may not be out of reach
Names of Oelrichs crash victims released
Not much for Rapid City
Snow for tonight through Monday
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
A jury finds Darrell Brooks guilty in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
Victims reflect on verdict in Waukesha, Wisconsin trial
The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in...
Powerball reaches $700M, 5th highest jackpot in its history
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago