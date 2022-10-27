What’s your favorite Halloween candy?

(wluc)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:17 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Just like political polls, surveys about favorite Halloween treats can be all over the page.

Take South Dakota’s favorite. According to CandyStore.com, Jolly Ranchers rule supreme, followed by Starburst and Candy Corn. A quick polling of some “local” KOTA/KEVN staffers shows the favorites tend to be Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Tootsie Rolls and Dum-Dums.

Another, nationwide poll, confirms Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups as number one. Then comes Skittles, M&Ms, Starburst and Hot Tamales. Candy corn doesn’t come up on the list until number 10.

Of the top four flavors, what is your pick? Take our poll on kotatv.com home page.

By the way, the National Retail Federation claims that American shoppers will spend more than $3 billion on Halloween candy this year.

