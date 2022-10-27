SD sees low infection rates for flu, COVID, and RSV, says Monument Health

South Dakota is starting to see a slow uptick in COVID, flu, and RSV cases.
South Dakota is starting to see a slow uptick in COVID, flu, and RSV cases.(KOTA KEVN)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:27 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In some communities, COVID, flu, and RSV are becoming prominent issues as the “respiratory” season gets closer.

Here in the Rushmore state, while the spread is not as fast, doctors are seeing numbers indicating a slow trend upwards of what some call a “tripledemic”. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, as of this week, there has been 719 new COVID cases along with 17 confirmed flu cases. The CDC also reports that in South Dakota out of 86 RSV PCR tests, only 12% came back positive.

“We’re seeing those three viruses spike right now across the country. Luckily, we haven’t seen that here, but we have seen an indication that numbers are ticking up for both Iifluenza and RSV and COVID,” said Monument Health’s director of infection prevention control, Ty White.

Monument Health in Rapid City is encouraging community members to take early precautions in order to keep a low infection rate in the state.

“In addition to getting vaccinated, we can also do other things to help prevent illness in general so all respiratory viruses. One is washing our hands, coughing into our shoulder, or using a tissue, trying to avoid other people that are sick, or if you’re sick please stay home,” said White

According to the CDC, in the first week of this month, nearly 5,000 tests came back positive for RSV nationwide, along with more than 4,000 clinical lab cases of the flu.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A real estate agent can help find starter homes, even in an active market.
Black Hills starter homes may not be out of reach
Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Not much for Rapid City
Snow for tonight through Monday
The City of Sturgis held its end of the year summit and some numbers indicate the average...
2022 Sturgis post-rally summit shows demographic shifts

Latest News

Noem rallied her supporters to express the importance of getting people to vote this midterm...
Noem’s Spearfish rally encourages voters to go to the polls
If you are looking to buy your first home, the Black Hills is a pretty good place to start
Black Hills expansion making it harder to fins affordable housing
With only 13-days and counting until election day South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem held a...
Spearfish rally encouraging people to vote
Law enforcement agencies discuss the downfalls of recreational marijuana becoming legal.
Recreational marijuana debate to be decided Nov. 8