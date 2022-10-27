Near Normal Temperatures Today; Warmer Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunny skies can be expected today with near normal temperatures. Expect highs in the 50s again this afternoon.

Warmer southerly winds return Friday. We’ll see highs in the 60s. These warmer temperatures will stick around through Halloween Day.

Colder weather and some precipitation appears likely late next week. Too early for details, but do plan on a significant change in the weather as we head into the first weekend of November.

