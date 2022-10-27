Celebrating National American Beer Day

Local brewery has perfect brew for American Beer Day
Local brewery has perfect brew for American Beer Day(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:03 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Hay Camp Brewing Co. is the first production brewery in Rapid City. Starting in 2014 Hay Camp has produced and manufactured their own beer and is a part of a growing community.

According to the National Today website, there are more than 7 thousand breweries that produce beer in the United States. They range in size from industry giants small brew-pubs and microbreweries.

In addition to their traditional beers, Hay Camp also makes non-alcoholic drinks such as their own Root Beer.

As for celebrating today, Hay Camp has a suggestion.

“That’s going to be the Centennial Trail IPA, it’s an American Style IPA, so that’s going to be the best beer to celebrate today. If you want to grab one to go you can get those in four packs or you can come down and enjoy one at the tap room.” Ben Peck, Distribution Quality Consultant.

Whether you drink alcohol or not Hay Camp Brewing Co has options for everyone.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A real estate agent can help find starter homes, even in an active market.
Black Hills starter homes may not be out of reach
Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Not much for Rapid City
Snow for tonight through Monday
The City of Sturgis held its end of the year summit and some numbers indicate the average...
2022 Sturgis post-rally summit shows demographic shifts

Latest News

Halloween will also be nice
Very nice weather over the weekend
A Corn Snake slithers around a Rapid City home.
Getting a pet reptile: ‘Make sure you get all your research done’
What’s your favorite Halloween candy?
Jars of marijuana line a shelf at The Flower Shop Dispensary in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Oct. 14,...
South Dakota medical pot cards rise with ‘pop-up clinics’