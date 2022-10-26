Tourism brings in billions of dollars to South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tourism is one of the largest industries in South Dakota, bringing in millions of people to the Black Hills and surrounding areas.

Wednesday, the Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association’s held their annual meeting to see the impact this year’s tourist season had on the region.

The 83rd annual meeting brings together people involved in the tourism industry to discuss the highs and lows of the 2022 season.

From August 2021 to August 2022 visitors to the Black Hills and Badlands regions spent an estimated $2 billion, yielding a tax revenue totaling more than $450 million.

“2022 has been another great year for the Black Hills and Badlands, we had completely anticipated that we would be down after a banner year of 2021. 2021 was absolutely incredible, but we are rivaling 2021 this year with our visitor expenditures. And numbers are looking very, very good,” said Michelle Thomson, president and CEO for the Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association.

With rising inflation, increasing the price on things like gas and airfare many people had to adjust their travel plans to account for the higher prices.

“With high inflation we certainly expected to see a much bigger dip in tourism. We still have had a great number of people in this area, spending has just been a little different. People really feel entitled to take a vacation, that’s their right anymore to take a vacation. So, people are still traveling, they are just spending a bit differently,” said Thomson.

Additionally, the tourism industry in the Black Hills and Badlands supported more than 21,000 jobs in 2021 accounting for 40% of all tourism jobs and 8.7% of South Dakota Jobs.

