Thrivent has month-long pajama drive for foster children

Thrivent is hosting it's second annual pajama drive to collect pajamas for children in foster...
Thrivent is hosting it's second annual pajama drive to collect pajamas for children in foster care.(KOTA)
By Kate Robinson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:30 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the temperature drops, children in foster care are lacking one thing to help them through the winter, pajamas. One Rapid City association is asking the community to help. Thrivent’s Huether Associates is holding their second annual pajama drive. and this year for every pair of pajamas donated they will donate a pair as well.

They will accept anywhere from gently used to brand new pajamas for the kids, in sizes newborn to extra large. The idea is to give pajamas to the community in need, specifically, children in foster care.

”So what we’re doing is a pajama match. So every pajama we receive we are also going to be purchasing one to give to the association and then we’re also doing a match with monetary donations with a QR code. For every two dollars, we receive we’ll be giving another dollar, up to three thousand, to go to Black Hills Foster Parents Association,” says Myles Huether, Thrivent’s financial advisor.

The drive begins Nov. 1 and lasts the whole month. Donations are accepted at Thrivent Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.to 2 p.m. Thrivent is located at 2210 Jackson Boulevard in Rapid City.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City
Names of Oelrichs crash victims released
A real estate agent can help find starter homes, even in an active market.
Black Hills starter homes may not be out of reach
Not much for Rapid City
Snow for tonight through Monday
A pilot was miraculously recovered without injury after crashing his plane in an area of...
Pilot saved after emergency landing in Badlands National Park

Latest News

A real estate agent can help find starter homes, even in an active market.
Black Hills starter homes may not be out of reach
.
Lasagna Love
.
Rallygoers are trending younger
The event takes place every year for community leaders and members alike to commit to a...
Mayor Steve Allender, Rapid City children kick off ‘Red Ribbon Week’ at The Monuent