Noem eases trucker wheel time to increase fuel deliveries

(WDBJ)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:07 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Citing a shortage of fuels across South Dakota, Gov. Kristi Noem signs an executive order allowing truckers to spend more time behind the wheel as they make deliveries.

This 30-day order exempts deliver of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, propane, ethyl alcohol, natural gas, diesel exhaust fluid, and anhydrous ammonia from federal motor carrier regulations regarding drivers’ hours of service. The waiver, according to a release from the governor’s office, is supposed to address reports of supply shortages. Some reasons given are increased needs of harvest and preparation for winter.

The order expires at midnight, Nov. 25. You can see the executive order here.

The governor’s office stressed that allowing drivers to exceed time requirements doesn’t permit companies to require or allow fatigued drivers to make delivers.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City
A real estate agent can help find starter homes, even in an active market.
Black Hills starter homes may not be out of reach
Names of Oelrichs crash victims released
Not much for Rapid City
Snow for tonight through Monday
A pilot was miraculously recovered without injury after crashing his plane in an area of...
Pilot saved after emergency landing in Badlands National Park

Latest News

Thrivent is hosting it's second annual pajama drive to collect pajamas for children in foster...
Thrivent has month-long pajama drive for foster children
A real estate agent can help find starter homes, even in an active market.
Black Hills starter homes may not be out of reach
.
Lasagna Love
.
Rallygoers are trending younger