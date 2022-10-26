Near Normal Temperatures today and Thursday; Warmer by the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will continue to be near normal today and Thursday. An upper level low will pass west and south of us tonight, bringing more clouds but only spotty light rain or snow showers are possible south of I-90.

A ridge of high pressure aloft builds over the northern plains this weekend, resulting in sunny, warmer conditions. Highs will be in the 60s Friday through Halloween Day.

A cold front will bring slightly cooler air for Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.