Near Normal Temperatures today and Thursday; Warmer by the Weekend

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:29 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will continue to be near normal today and Thursday. An upper level low will pass west and south of us tonight, bringing more clouds but only spotty light rain or snow showers are possible south of I-90.

A ridge of high pressure aloft builds over the northern plains this weekend, resulting in sunny, warmer conditions. Highs will be in the 60s Friday through Halloween Day.

A cold front will bring slightly cooler air for Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City
Names of Oelrichs crash victims released
Not much for Rapid City
Snow for tonight through Monday
A pilot was miraculously recovered without injury after crashing his plane in an area of...
Pilot saved after emergency landing in Badlands National Park
DCI found ‘no criminal activity’ in Noem’s use of state plane.
Investigation into Noem’s use of state airplane ends

Latest News

60s by the weekend
Mostly dry for the rest of this week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Typical Late October Weather
Highs in the 40s and 50s
Near average temps for this week
Rapid City forecast
Wintry Weather this Morning