Mayor Steve Allender, Rapid City children kick off ‘Red Ribbon Week’ at The Monuent

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Children from Rapid City schools participate in the kickoff to ‘Red Ribbon Week’ in South Dakota.

The week is in memory of a DEA agent who was killed by drug traffickers in the 1980s.

The event takes place every year for community leaders and members alike to commit to a drug-free lifestyle.

Mayor Steve Allender attended the kickoff at The Monument, where he made the official proclamation to start the week, as well as greeting kids who have made the pledge.

He said that it’s important for families to talk about drug addiction in a serious way.

”Every little kid that was here today will grow up knowing someone who’s addicted to drugs or alcohol, and who’s preventing themselves from being successful,” Allender said. “I think it’s important for these young, impressionable minds to start taking a stand now.”

The kickoff-event ended with the placement of a large red ribbon---next to The Monument logo on the side of the Summit Arena.

