Black Hills starter homes may not be out of reach

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the Black Hills expanding quickly, and inflation rising, it has become harder to find affordable housing, but getting that starter home may not be out of reach. Not sure what to look for or where to start? Here are some details on how you can buy your first home.

If you are looking to buy your first home, the Black Hills could be a good place to start. The housing market remains strong. Even with the threat of a recession, many people moved into the area during the pandemic and they continue to stream in, keeping the market active.

“They’ve figured out that they can work from anywhere and Rapid City and our surrounding areas, the Black Hills of South Dakota, and for that matter all of South Dakota has seen an influx of people over the past couple of years,” said Stewart Martin, president of the Black Hills Association of Realtors.

What makes a house a starter home? To answer that, you want to look at price and size. Starters homes cost less than your standard homes are are often smaller. Depending on what you’re looking for, a starter home could become the home of your dreams.

“The starter home just in construction wise is a matter of everything is newer, the cost to build is higher than they’ve ever been but it’s also a matter of you get what you want. For other starter homes, you’re buying into existing houses with their existing problems and they’re probably built in the 50s,” said Steve Anderson, vice president of the Black Hills Board of Realtors.

The average price of a home in Rapid City is just under $350,000, according to Zillow. Martin says the average starter home falls right under the $200,000 mark.

“For a starter home, you still have your basics, 900 square feet, three bedroom one bath, might have a garage, might not have a garage but typically that’s what you’re going to get, 900 to 1,200 square foot,” said Anderson.

Rapid City has 90 homes for sale. Forty are starter homes ranging from $148,000 to $250,000. As for where to look for that first home, a real estate agent can you get started.

