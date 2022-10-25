Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City

(KOSA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:55 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was killed in a four-vehicle crash Monday night in the area of Catron and Black Hills boulevards.

The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family.

According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, the woman was driving on the wrong side of Catron Boulevard, westbound in the eastbound lanes, when her car crashed into an eastbound pickup truck. The car then hit a van and another pickup.

The woman was taken to Monument Hospital where she later died. No other people involved in the crash needed to be taken to the hospital.

RCPD’s Critical Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names of Oelrichs crash victims released
Not much for Rapid City
Snow for tonight through Monday
A pilot was miraculously recovered without injury after crashing his plane in an area of...
Pilot saved after emergency landing in Badlands National Park
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
South Dakota Gubernatorial candidates Gov. Kristi Noem (R) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D)
Matters of the State: Taxes vs. context; Noem’s political journey; Libertarian Senate candidate

Latest News

SD DOT is looking for design ideas from the community on a plan to reconstruct a bridge near...
Input wanted on proposed bridge reconstruction project
Grant designed to keep teens out of trouble
Pet of the week
Pet of the week
Jackson blvd bridge
Jackson blvd bridge