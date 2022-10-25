Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was killed in a four-vehicle crash Monday night in the area of Catron and Black Hills boulevards.

The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family.

According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, the woman was driving on the wrong side of Catron Boulevard, westbound in the eastbound lanes, when her car crashed into an eastbound pickup truck. The car then hit a van and another pickup.

The woman was taken to Monument Hospital where she later died. No other people involved in the crash needed to be taken to the hospital.

RCPD’s Critical Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

