WAVI Shows Appreciation to First Responders

By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:16 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Cookies, cakes, pastries, and even bark-cuterie are a great way to show appreciation, one organization used those treats to say thank you to first responders.

Working Against Violence Inc, or WAVI, works with various law enforcement agencies to create a safer community for domestic violence and sexual assault victims.

As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, WAVI thanked law enforcement for their part in keeping everyone safe.

The appreciation is something they do annually, but this year they are also appreciating fury law enforcement friends with bark-cuterie treats. Dexter from the fire department and Sadie from the WAVI are just a few of the K-9 helpers that were honored.

Without all the first responders the work at WAVI would not be possible.

”The fire department, PD, throughout Rapid City and Box Elder, dispatch, our judicial systems, so everybody is getting a treat, just as a thank you. We have been doing this for about 15 years we figured.” said Kristina Simmons, Development Director of WAVI.

For more information about WAVI, click here.

