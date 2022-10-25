Typical Late October Weather

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:28 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Typical late October weather is in the forecast. That means clouds in and out at times, at times breezy conditions and maybe some isolated rain or snow showers. The best chance for those showers will be in Wyoming and extreme southwest South Dakota. No significant amounts of precipitation are expected.

Dry and warmer weather is on tap for Friday and the weekend, through Halloween.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Not much for Rapid City
Snow for tonight through Monday
Names of Oelrichs crash victims released
A pilot was miraculously recovered without injury after crashing his plane in an area of...
Pilot saved after emergency landing in Badlands National Park
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
South Dakota Gubernatorial candidates Gov. Kristi Noem (R) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D)
Matters of the State: Taxes vs. context; Noem’s political journey; Libertarian Senate candidate

Latest News

Highs in the 40s and 50s
Near average temps for this week
Rapid City forecast
Wintry Weather this Morning
Not much for Rapid City
Snow for tonight through Monday
Highest totals will be in far Northeast Wyoming
Rain and possible snow for Sunday