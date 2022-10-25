Apple says iMessage problems fixed

Apple said some users weren’t able to use the messaging service between about 11:48 a.m. and...
Apple said some users weren’t able to use the messaging service between about 11:48 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Eastern.(Pexels Apple Inc.)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:27 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The issues with iMessage have been resolved, Apple said on its system status page.

Apple said some users weren’t able to use the messaging service between about 11:48 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Eastern.

An issue with FaceTime happened at the same time and has also been resolved, Apple said.

People took to Twitter and Downdetector to comment on their difficulties, making iMessage a trending topic on Twitter for a time.

The reported problems come just hours after a WhatsApp outage, which began at around 3 a.m. Eastern and cleared up a couple of hours later, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names of Oelrichs crash victims released
Not much for Rapid City
Snow for tonight through Monday
A pilot was miraculously recovered without injury after crashing his plane in an area of...
Pilot saved after emergency landing in Badlands National Park
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
South Dakota Gubernatorial candidates Gov. Kristi Noem (R) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D)
Matters of the State: Taxes vs. context; Noem’s political journey; Libertarian Senate candidate

Latest News

Kanye West’s talent agency, CAA, also dropped him, and the MRC studio announced Monday that it...
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over antisemitic remarks
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says his government will earn the nation's trust.
Rishi Sunak takes over as UK prime minister amid economic crisis
Marie Crane, center, holds a candle during a vigil in Tower Grove Park for the victims of a...
School gunman in Missouri had AR-15-style weapon, 600 rounds of ammo
FILE: U.S. Sect. of Defense Ashton Carter, left, talks to General John Hyten, the incoming...
Ash Carter, defense secretary who opened jobs to women, dies