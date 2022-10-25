Rapid City Rush to retire jersey number at home opener game

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:27 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In 2008, the Monument became home to the Rapid City Rush, South Dakota’s only professional hockey team.

Today, the team is preparing for another season.

  • Home opener this weekend - Friday and Saturday night against the Kansas City Mavericks, both at 7:05 p.m.
  • On Friday there will be a pregame party starting at 5, featuring a trick or treat. A rally towel giveaway courtesy of Denny Menholt Auto and a magnet schedule giveaway courtesy of Stuart Martin Real Estate
  • On Saturday they are retiring the jersey of longtime defenseman and former captain, Riley Weselowski
    • The First 500 fans on Saturday will get a replica of the banner that’s going up, courtesy of Bluepeak

