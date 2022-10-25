Rapid City Rush to retire jersey number at home opener game

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In 2008, the Monument became home to the Rapid City Rush, South Dakota’s only professional hockey team.

Today, the team is preparing for another season.

Home opener this weekend - Friday and Saturday night against the Kansas City Mavericks, both at 7:05 p.m.

On Friday there will be a pregame party starting at 5, featuring a trick or treat. A rally towel giveaway courtesy of Denny Menholt Auto and a magnet schedule giveaway courtesy of Stuart Martin Real Estate

On Saturday they are retiring the jersey of longtime defenseman and former captain, Riley Weselowski The First 500 fans on Saturday will get a replica of the banner that’s going up, courtesy of Bluepeak



Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.