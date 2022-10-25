Rapid City police chief talks about ‘challenging’ times

Periodically, the RCPD will post videos discussing issues affecting your neighborhood.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department begins community video briefings to keep the public informed about serious issues affecting their neighborhoods.

Chief Don Hedrick, with community relations specialist Brendyn Medina, discussed the RCPD’s response to an increase in violence over the summer in the neighborhood that includes North Maple, Knollwood, “and specifically the apartment complexes there,” Hedrick said.

In the video, the chief talks about the challenges and successes the department has had; as well as what the community can do to help. You can see it here.

The RCPD will post these community briefings on its YouTube channel.

