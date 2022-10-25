RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We are going to be mostly dry for the rest of this week with only some light sprinkles and flurries here and there. Temperatures tonight will be chilly once again with much of our area dropping into the 20s. Highs tomorrow will be back in the 50s, but it won’t be as windy. By the weekend and Halloween, highs could be in the lower 60s.

