Input wanted on proposed bridge reconstruction project

By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:50 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and FMG Engineering are holding an open house Tuesday to discuss a new construction project.

The DOT and FMG want to reconstruct a bridge next to Cliffside Park. According to the DOT, the goal of the meeting is to explain why the structure needs rebuilding and to receive ideas on the bridge’s design in order to provide a product the community will be happy with.

“So the other thing we want from the public is: what do you want this bridge to look like? Do we want sidewalks on the structure? If we do, do we want them on both sides? Do we want to build a sidewalk underneath the structure, so we don’t have to cross? Those are considerations that we are looking at right now and we could use the public’s input on that,” said SD DOT Rapid City area coordinator Mike Carlson.

For more information on the project or to leave an online comment, visit the Department of Transportation’s website at Dot.sd.gov.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Not much for Rapid City
Snow for tonight through Monday
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
A pilot was miraculously recovered without injury after crashing his plane in an area of...
Pilot saved after emergency landing in Badlands National Park
Names of Oelrichs crash victims released
Highest totals will be in far Northeast Wyoming
Rain and possible snow for Sunday

Latest News

Grant designed to keep teens out of trouble
Pet of the week
Pet of the week
Jackson blvd bridge
Jackson blvd bridge
Gas utility costs
Gas utility costs