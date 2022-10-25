Grant designed to keep teens out of trouble

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Teen violence can have long term effects on a person’s well-being and the community. To help improve the community, U.S Department of Justice gave Rapid City Teen Center Wambli Ska a $2 million grant to help teens stay out of trouble.

“With this grant, the city plans on giving us two more people. Two or more street outreach people, because currently we don’t have any. So we run on a shoestring budget and there’s like four of us that run Wambli Ska,” said Chris White Eagle, executive director for the center.

Street outreach isn’t the only purpose of the grant, it should also help prevent violence.

“You know, a part of this grant is violence interruption. So, partnering up with these community organizations that can .. break these influences of gang activities, provide mentorship to at risk families and at risk youth to hopefully break influences of these gangs,” said Scott Sitts, assistant chief of the Rapid City Police Department.

White Eagle says the Wambli Ska outreach has been successful in helping the community to prevent teen violence by decreasing or cutting down crime in the area.

