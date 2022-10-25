Deadwood’s gaming numbers are down for September

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gaming revenue in Deadwood was down in September, despite an uptick the month before.

Last month’s gaming handle was down 5.37%, with the slot machine handle down by 6.07% . While gaming numbers might be down, sports wagering has increased by 60.49% when compared to September 2021 numbers, the inaugural month of sports wagering.

In a statement released by the Deadwood Gaming Association, Executive Director Mike Rodman said that “while September overall revenues were down slightly, 2022 has been another exceptional year for Deadwood gaming.”

August’s numbers were up more than 16%, but September’s lower numbers could be attributed to the end of summer, as tourism in the northern hills begins to slow down.

